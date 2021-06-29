Brookfield Square resumes regular hours beginning July 1

article

Brookfield Square will resume its regular operating hours beginning Thursday, July 1. Brookfield Square will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 9 p.m, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours for department stores, the movie theater, stores and venues with exterior entrances, and restaurants may vary and can be found on Brookfield Square’s website HERE. Please note, Brookfield Square will be open normal hours, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m on Sunday, July 4 for Independence Day.

"Now that COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Wisconsin, Brookfield Square is ready to return to its pre-pandemic operating hours," said Melissa Cavanagh, Senior Marketing Director for Brookfield Square. "We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures and frequent cleaning to keep the community healthy."

Additionally, Brookfield Square retailers and restaurants are now hiring. Working in retail provides flexibility, an upbeat work environment, and often, employee discounts on merchandise.

Interested applicants can search for opportunities on Brookfield Square’s website HERE, or reach out to specific retailers or restaurants where they are interested in working.