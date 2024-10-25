Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield wreck involving 2 school buses, 2 other vehicles

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 25, 2024 5:00pm CDT
Brookfield
School bus involved in collision in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters from multiple communities were dispatched on Friday afternoon, Oct. 25 to a wreck involving four vehicles including two school buses in Brookfield. 

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. near Lisbon Road and Calhoun Road. Brookfield, Butler and Menomonee Falls firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Two adults were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. 

Officials tell FOX6 News parents picked up students from the scene. 