Brookfield Ross Dress for Less theft, man sought

article

Brookfield police asked for help to identify and locate a man who stole from Ross.

The crime happened May 2 around 4 p.m. at the store on Bluemound Road.

Police said the man took more than $700 worth of merchandise that he did not pay for, leaving in a silver Infiniti with Illinois license plates with a partial plate number of DK2_08.

He's described as a Black man in his early 20s, standing 5'8" to 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with a short haircut and goatee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

