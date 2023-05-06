Expand / Collapse search

Brookfield Ross Dress for Less theft, man sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Brookfield Ross Dress for Less theft

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police asked for help to identify and locate a man who stole from Ross.

The crime happened May 2 around 4 p.m. at the store on Bluemound Road.

Police said the man took more than $700 worth of merchandise that he did not pay for, leaving in a silver Infiniti with Illinois license plates with a partial plate number of DK2_08.

He's described as a Black man in his early 20s, standing 5'8" to 5'10" tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with a short haircut and goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.
 