Brookfield Red Bull theft; 2 men suspected of concealing 50+ cans

Brookfield police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate two men suspected of stealing Red Bull from the Brookfield Metro Market on W. Capitol Drive.

Officials say around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, the pair concealed 50 plus cans of Red Bull in backpacks and left the store.

If you can help identify either of the men, you are urged to call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.