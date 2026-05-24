article

The Brief Brookfield police found a stolen car in a Raising Cane's drive-thru last year. Two Milwaukee men were arrested and later charged in connection to the incident. Police found a gun, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana inside the stolen car.



Two Milwaukee men, who prosecutors said tried to avoid arrest when police found them in a stolen car that was going through a Raising Cane's drive-thru last year, have been sentenced.

In court:

Demani Evans, 22, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of extended supervision. Waukesha County Judge William Domina imposed and stayed additional prison time in favor of probation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Earlier this month, court records show Evans pleaded guilty to two felonies and no contest to a third. All other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

Lester Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors as part of a deal with prosecutors earlier this month. Domina sentenced him to jail time and probation.

Demani Evans and Lester Brown

The backstory:

It all happened in January 2025. Brookfield police responded to the Raising Cane's near 124th and Capitol, where investigators determined a stolen car was going through the drive-thru.

Officers set up a plan to place spike strips across the drive-thru lane while another squad boxed the stolen car in. A criminal complaint said an officer drew his gun and told the driver, Evans, to get out and turn the car off. Instead, he tried to drive away – repeatedly ramming the squad and the car that was behind him in the drive-thru line.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As police tried to get Evans out of the car, court filings said a girl – who had been reported missing – got out. Another passenger got out and ran. Evans stared at an officer, whose gun was drawn, and slowly moved to the backseat – continuing to ignore orders to get out. A different passenger was taken into custody but not charged in the case.

The complaint said officers were eventually able to get Evans out of the car, but he refused to get on the ground and, once on the ground, refused to put his hands behind his back. An officer tased Evans twice to get him into handcuffs.

Police took Evans to a hospital for medical clearance because he'd been tased. The complaint said while on the way, he threatened to "beat" the officers.

Featured article

At the time of his arrest, court filings said Evans was out on bond for a case in which he was later convicted of fleeing law enforcement in Waukesha County. He had also been convicted in a Milwaukee County case days earlier.

Police later found the passenger who ran away sitting at a nearby bar with a soda. When officers questioned him, court filings said he initially gave a fake name and was "evasive" when answering questions. He was identified as Brown via his fingerprints.

Police found a gun, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana inside the stolen car.