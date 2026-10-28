Wisconsin pumpkin carver honors Brewers in office contest
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD - A Wisconsin woman hopes the Brewers – and her pumpkin – squash the competition. Therese Whitty enters her office pumpkin decorating contest every year and coworkers say she is on an unbeatable winning streak.
What they're saying:
Whitty carved a Brewers-themed pumpkin this week. The ball and glove are two separate pumpkins. The only thing that is not from a pumpkin is the lace around the glove. The Brewers pumpkin took Whitty four hours to make.
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"I’m usually using clay carving, sculpting tools – anything that makes sense. I used a full out saw at one point, a spoon to hollow everything out," Whitty said.
She made the glove look worn with paint and varnish. It took Whitty a while to find a small, round pumpkin to be the ball. Whitty also has a background in graphic design and is the manager at PHM Orthodontists, her employer for the last 12 years.
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Office competition:
Clients at PHM Orthodontists vote for their favorite pumpkin, and Whitty’s coworkers joke they never stand a chance. The contest has now expanded to categories like "spookiest" and "best theme," just to give other coworkers a chance to win something.
"I just close my eyes and wake up a couple hours later and there’s something sitting in front of me. I don’t know, I guess I start with a full pumpkin and hollow it out for the most part. I just start chiseling away," Whitty said.
Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from Therese Whitty, coworkers at PHM Orthodontists and clients at PHM Orthodontists.