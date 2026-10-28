Wisconsin pumpkin carver honors Brewers in office contest

The Brief A Town of Brookfield employee carved a Brewers-themed pumpkin featuring a separate ball and glove. Therese Whitty enters her office decorating contest annually and holds an impressive winning streak. The four-hour pumpkin design left coworkers joking that others never stood a chance of win.



A Wisconsin woman hopes the Brewers – and her pumpkin – squash the competition. Therese Whitty enters her office pumpkin decorating contest every year and coworkers say she is on an unbeatable winning streak.

What they're saying:

Whitty carved a Brewers-themed pumpkin this week. The ball and glove are two separate pumpkins. The only thing that is not from a pumpkin is the lace around the glove. The Brewers pumpkin took Whitty four hours to make.

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"I’m usually using clay carving, sculpting tools – anything that makes sense. I used a full out saw at one point, a spoon to hollow everything out," Whitty said.

She made the glove look worn with paint and varnish. It took Whitty a while to find a small, round pumpkin to be the ball. Whitty also has a background in graphic design and is the manager at PHM Orthodontists, her employer for the last 12 years.

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Office competition:

Clients at PHM Orthodontists vote for their favorite pumpkin, and Whitty’s coworkers joke they never stand a chance. The contest has now expanded to categories like "spookiest" and "best theme," just to give other coworkers a chance to win something.

"I just close my eyes and wake up a couple hours later and there’s something sitting in front of me. I don’t know, I guess I start with a full pumpkin and hollow it out for the most part. I just start chiseling away," Whitty said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.