Brookfield police shooting, Waukesha County shots-fired incidents update

The Brief Waukesha County authorities are providing an update on the Brookfield police officer-involved shooting. They are also providing details on the recent shots-fired incidents in Waukesha County. Police had not previously connected any of these crimes.



The Brookfield Police Department and the Waukesha Police Department held a joint press conference on Monday, Feb. 2, to provide an update on the shots-fired incidents in the City of Waukesha and Village of Waukesha, and the officer-involved shooting in the City of Brookfield.

Authorities say the suspect in the Brookfield officer-involved shooting is in stable but critical condition. They also said that the suspect is a person of interest in the shots-fired incidents in Waukesha. Specifically, the multiple reports of shots fired near Wyngate Way and River Valley Road in Waukesha. Three homes were hit by gunfire.

Evidence from the scenes tied the person of interest to the Brookfield suspect and the suspect vehicle was tied to the crash in Brookfield that happened just before the officer-involved shooting.

Police ruled out the person as a suspect in the apartment shooting near Cutler Park in Waukesha.

The backstory:

A Brookfield police officer shot and injured a person after that person fired at officers late Saturday night, Jan. 31.

According to the City of Brookfield Police Department, at about 10:30 p.m., Brookfield police officers responded to a vehicle crash on Barker Road, just north of North Avenue.

Daylight scene near Barker Rd and Wynfield Lane

When officers arrived, they got information about a person involved in the crash who had run away from the scene. While searching the area, the suspect fired at officers. A Brookfield police officer returned fire, and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The suspect, a 31-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

No officers were struck by gunfire. However, one officer received minor injuries while responding to the threat of active gunfire.

The involved officer is 24 years old with three years of law enforcement experience. That officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice and department policy.

Brookfield police say the preliminary investigation indicates officers performed their duties "courageously, professionally and within the confines of the law and department expectations."

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident with the Milwaukee Police Department as the lead agency.

Neighbors react

What they're saying:

Nearby residents said the incident unfolded close to home and caused fear in the neighborhood.

"I was [scared] because it didn't say stay indoors, it said please seek lower level or basement," said Lauren Bullock, a Brookfield resident.

Neighbors said power in the area briefly went out around the time of the crash and shooting, but described a rapid police response.

"I thought the police response was incredible," said Bullock. "I've always admired Brookfield P-D, I think they're the best of the best."

What we know:

The first shots-fired incident happened in Waukesha this on Saturday, Jan. 24, and several hours later gunshots erupted, hitting a home in New Berlin.

Police from both agencies are working together to figure out whether the incidents are connected, and they're hoping a reward can help.

Surveillance video posted on Nextdoor is one of many circulating on social media, capturing the moment when gunshots erupted Saturday night in a Waukesha neighborhood.

Surveillance video still image

"It’s just unbelievable, I guess," said neighbor Carol Fager, who lives a few houses down from one of those homes.

Waukesha police say they were called after 8:20 p.m. Saturday for multiple reports of shots fired near Wyngate Way and River Valley Road.

Wyngate Way and River Valley Road

They say three homes were hit by gunfire.

"House at the end of our street here. A young family with two little kids," added Fager. " I was so stunned and worried about them, like, how in the world can this happen here?"

But police say this neighborhood wasn't the only target.

Bullet hole

Shots fired in New Berlin

What we know:

Roughly five hours later at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, New Berlin police say gunshots hit a home on West Greenfield Avenue in the city, leaving bullet holes behind and shattered windshield glass.

Not 24 hours later, on Monday, the same home was targeted again.

Vehicle struck by gunfire

"It’s unbelievable. It's unsettling, it's awful. I don’t know what’s going on, we’ve never had anything like this," said Fager.

Police say there's no question the incidents are similar.

But the departments are working to determine if they are even connected.

Crime Stoppers

At the same time, Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 to anyone who can help authorities crack the case and arrest the people responsible.

"I sure hope they are going to be caught," said Fager.

No one was injured in any of these incidents and New Berlin police tell FOX6 that they haven't identified any suspects.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information to come forward or leave an anonymous tip.