Waukesha apartment struck by gunfire; 2 people inside unharmed

The Brief Multiple rounds were fired into an occupied apartment near Cutler Park in Waukesha on Thursday night. Two people were inside the unit at the time of the shooting, but both remained unharmed. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and searching for the suspect(s) involved.



Shots fired investigation

What we know:

Officials say officers were called to the residence just before 10 p.m. Thursday. They say multiple rounds were fired at a window of an occupied apartment. Two people were inside the unit at the time, but nobody was hurt.

Waukesha police secured the scene and cleared the residence.

Evidence was collected, and investigators are reviewing nearby surveillance video.

Investigators are seeking the shooter or shooters involved in this incident.

This is a developing story.