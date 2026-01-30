Waukesha apartment struck by gunfire; 2 people inside unharmed
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police are investigating after multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment near Cutler Park on Thursday night, Jan. 29.
Shots fired investigation
What we know:
Officials say officers were called to the residence just before 10 p.m. Thursday. They say multiple rounds were fired at a window of an occupied apartment. Two people were inside the unit at the time, but nobody was hurt.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Waukesha police secured the scene and cleared the residence.
Evidence was collected, and investigators are reviewing nearby surveillance video.
Shots fired at Waukesha apartment near Cutler Park
Investigators are seeking the shooter or shooters involved in this incident.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Waukesha Police Department.