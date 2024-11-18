Brookfield police chase, crash; driver arrested, woman, infant in vehicle

article

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody following a police chase and crash in Brookfield early Monday morning, Nov. 18. A woman and infant were passengers in the fleeing vehicle.

According to police, a traffic stop was initiated around 1:30 a.m. near Moorland and Bluemound. The suspect vehicle fled westbound on Bluemound.

Police say tire deflation devices were deployed and disabled the suspect's vehicle. The fleeing vehicle left the roadway after the driver attempted to avoid additional tire deflation devices, causing a single-vehicle crash.

There were no injuries to any occupants in the suspect vehicle.

A woman and infant, who were passengers in the vehicle, were taken to the hospital at the woman's request for an unrelated medical issue.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody, and the following charges are being referred to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office:

Flee/Elude

2nd Degree Reckless Endangering Safety (x2)

Felony Warrant(Flee/Elude and 2nd Degree RES ) / Felony Bail jumping

Possessing with Intent to distribute Cocaine (31 grams)

Maintain Drug Trafficking Vehicle

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

OWI, 1st offense (passenger under 16)