Brookfield Landmark Credit Union check cashing fraud, woman sought

article

Brookfield police are looking for a woman who tried cashing a check that did not belong to her.

It happened Friday, May 26 at the Landmark Credit Union on Greenfield Avenue.

Police said the woman came through the drive-thru in a black Mazda SUV, presenting an ID and a check for $3,550.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The check wasn't cashed due to the victim's wallet being stolen previously in Oconomowoc in a theft that was reported to police.

The woman took off from the bank, and police are looking for her.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that an be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.