Kohl's theft, Brookfield police seek woman

Brookfield police are looking for a woman who they say stole from Kohl's on Feb. 23.

According to police, she went into the store near 124th and North and swapped the boots she had on for a pair of athletic shoes. She then walked out wearing the athletic shoes without paying. Police also said she's been involved in other retail thefts at multiple locations.

Anyone with information should call Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or email Officer Slota. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, at through the website or through the P3 phone app.