Brookfield Kohl's theft, 3 men sought

article

Brookfield police are looking for three men who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street.

The theft happened on Jan. 31 around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the men got away with more than $500 worth of shoes and athletic merchandise.

They left in an older model (possibly 1990s or early 2000s) four-door sedan headed east on North Avenue from 124th Street into Wauwatosa.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at 262-787-3702 or to make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, or through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.