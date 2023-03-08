Brookfield Kohl's theft; $200+ worth of merchandise stolen

article

Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole more than $200 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Feb. 28 around 1:50 p.m.

Police say the suspect stole men's t-shirts, underwear, and two pairs of athletic shorts, valued at $243.00.

The suspect was last seen entering a gray Kia Forte, bearing Wisconsin license plate 737FZV. If you have any information, contact Officer Meleski at the City of Brookfield Police Department.