Brookfield Kohl's theft; $200+ worth of merchandise stolen
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for a man who stole more than $200 worth of merchandise from Kohl's on 124th Street. The theft happened on Feb. 28 around 1:50 p.m.
Police say the suspect stole men's t-shirts, underwear, and two pairs of athletic shorts, valued at $243.00.
The suspect was last seen entering a gray Kia Forte, bearing Wisconsin license plate 737FZV. If you have any information, contact Officer Meleski at the City of Brookfield Police Department.
Crime Alert: To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.