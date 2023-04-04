Brookfield Kohl's theft, 2 sought

article

Brookfield police need help to locate two people who stole from Kohl's on 124th Street.

The crime happened on March 25 around 9 p.m.

Police said the two stole $800 worth of merchandise.

They're described as a white man and woman between the ages of 30 and 40. The woman had long, blonde hair.

They left in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Officer Meleski at meleski@ci.brookfield.wi.us. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.