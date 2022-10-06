Brookfield house fire; Red Cross assisting residents
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters on Wednesday evening, Oct. 5 responded to the scene of a house fire on Iris Court near Lakeview Drive in Brookfield. The call came in around 7:30 p.m.
All occupants and their dogs had exited the residence before arrival of fire department units.
First arriving units found a two story, multi-family residence, with nothing showing and evacuation in progress. The first arriving unit made entry, and found heavy smoke and fire in a second story bedroom. Crews initiated fire attack, checked for extension into the attic, and did a search of each floor.
A civilian was checked by E.M.S. for a medical problem but refused transport to the hospital. No firefighters were injured.
The occupants of the home are being assisted by the American Red Cross.