Brookfield hotel domestic abuse case; Alabama man accused

A 26-year-old Alabama man is accused of beating a woman in a Brookfield hotel room. The accused is Jaylan Bettis of Jackson, Alabama – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Substantial battery

Theft-movable property

Contempt of court-disobey order (three counts)

Criminal damage to property

According to the criminal complaint, a Brookfield police officer responded to the Fairfield Inn & Suites just after noon on Sunday, March 24 for a complaint of a possible domestic abuse. A woman "was locked in a room" and phoned a person (who called police). The person who called police said the woman was "speaking quietly." The caller told police she believed the woman "was in danger and may be in the company of her boyfriend," Jaylan Bettis, the complaint says.

The officer went to the hotel room in question and listened at the door. The officer "could hear a person crying as well as a male voice," the complaint says. When the officer knocked, the male voice called out that they were packing up to check out. When the defendant opened the door, the officer put a foot in the doorway and asked if the woman was inside. The defendant responded, said yes and stated she was fine. The complaint says while speaking with the defendant, the officer "observed fresh blood on his hand, and it appeared that it was dripping off of his hand. The defendant then attempted to close the door," the complaint says. The officer, however, pushed into the room, fearing for the safety of the woman. The officer noted several visible injuries to the woman's face. The woman indicated "the defendant had inflicted all of the injuries on her," the complaint says. The woman was eventually taken to the hospital.

According to the criminal complaint, another officer made contact with the defendant, who noticed the blood dripping from his hand. A search of Bettis "yielded two 9mm Luger rounds." The complaint says Bettis chose not to provide a statement. However, he "later made several excited utterances including, 'that (expletive) cut me and I kicked her in the face' and, 'I beat that (expletive) because she cut me," the complaint says.

Bettis made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Tuesday, March 26. Cash bond was set at $100,000.