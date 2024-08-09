Bronzeville Center for the Arts mural celebrates 'artistic legacy'

article

The Bronzeville Center for the Arts on Friday unveiled a new community mural along North Avenue.

Located in Milwaukee's historic Bronzeville District, the 8-foot-by-24-foot mural can be seen outside Gallery 507 – located at 507 W. North Ave.

"This mural stands as a shining example of what we can achieve through collaboration," Kristen Hardy, the center's board chair, said in a statement. "It's a testament to the power of partnership and the incredible things we can accomplish when we unite our diverse talents toward a common goal."

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Ald. Milele Coggs joined the Bronzeville Center for the Arts in unveiling the community mural, which coincides with Bronzeville Week.

"As we admire this mural, let's celebrate not only the final product but also the collaborative spirit that made it possible," Johnson said in a statement. "This is the kind of community-driven creativity that will continue to define and elevate Bronzeville's artistic legacy."

The mural is named "Homage to Bronzeville, A Legacy in Paint" and was created during Bronzeville Week 2022. Local artist and MIAD Professor Brad Anthony Bernard led the project in collaboration with several art students.

"This vibrant mural not only beautifies our streetscape but also serves as a cultural beacon, inviting visitors to explore Bronzeville's rich history and dynamic present," Coggs said in a statement.

The mural's installation also marks the completion of construction of Gallery 507, which is the center's first development in the heart of Bronzeville. It serves as a planning headquarters as the organization develops a new African American art museum and features an artists' gallery, a "maker-space" and a retail area.

At this time, Gallery 507 is open to the public by appointment only.