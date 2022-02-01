Expand / Collapse search

Bronze Fonz on Milwaukee's RiverWalk; where is it?

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - People walking along or driving by Milwaukee's RiverWalk in the last day may have exclaimed, "Ayyyyyy, where is the Bronze Fonz?"

A FOX6 News viewer reached out after noticing the bronze statue of the "Happy Days" star was missing from its position along the Milwaukee River – just south of Wells Street.

FOX6 News placed a few phone calls – and our friends at VISIT Milwaukee say the statue has been removed from its spot for maintenance. It is not clear how long it will be gone.

For the record, the Bronze Fonz was erected in 2008 – and gives a thumbs up to Arthur Fonzarelli or "Fonzie" of "Happy Days" fame. Actor Henry Winkler portrayed the Fonz – and the statue shows off his trademark leather jacket, t-shirt, and blue jeans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Bronze Fonz is arguably one of the most popular places for visitors to take selfies in Milwaukee.

And yes, the Fonz will be back. 

Body in burned car; Milwaukee Fire Department makes policy changes
article

Body in burned car; Milwaukee Fire Department makes policy changes

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski offered an investigation update into the vehicle fire near 76th and Green Tree in which a deceased woman was found inside the vehicle after the flames were extinguished.

College classes to Wisconsin inmates; plan taking shape
article

College classes to Wisconsin inmates; plan taking shape

An effort to expand higher education offerings for state prison inmates is taking shape under interim University of Wisconsin President Tommy Thompson.

Milwaukee's Dr. Lester Carter passes away, probable COVID death

Milwaukee is remembering the life of Dr. Lester Carter, a treasure to the city. Dr. Carter, a longtime pharmacist and trailblazer, passed away Monday, Jan. 31.