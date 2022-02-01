Bronze Fonz on Milwaukee's RiverWalk; where is it?

article

People walking along or driving by Milwaukee's RiverWalk in the last day may have exclaimed, "Ayyyyyy, where is the Bronze Fonz?"

A FOX6 News viewer reached out after noticing the bronze statue of the "Happy Days" star was missing from its position along the Milwaukee River – just south of Wells Street.

FOX6 News placed a few phone calls – and our friends at VISIT Milwaukee say the statue has been removed from its spot for maintenance. It is not clear how long it will be gone.

For the record, the Bronze Fonz was erected in 2008 – and gives a thumbs up to Arthur Fonzarelli or "Fonzie" of "Happy Days" fame. Actor Henry Winkler portrayed the Fonz – and the statue shows off his trademark leather jacket, t-shirt, and blue jeans.

The Bronze Fonz is arguably one of the most popular places for visitors to take selfies in Milwaukee.

And yes, the Fonz will be back.