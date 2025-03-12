Brodhead teen's landscaping business has earned him a big honor

The Brief A Brodhead teen's growing business has earned him recognition as a statewide finalist for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition. His company, CE Property Services, began after years of mowing for people in the neighborhood. His company has grown to include dozens of clients.



Four teens are about to battle it out before some of Wisconsin's most successful business leaders for a $5,000 prize. All this week, FOX6 is introducing you to the finalists for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur Competition. One high school senior from southern Wisconsin hopes he is a cut above the rest.

The backstory:

Clayton Elliott has been mowing lawns for money before most people even realized that it was a possible employment opportunity. The Brodhead senior first started mowing lawns for his disabled neighbor in elementary school.

"$10 at 10 years old was amazing," says Elliott.

He soon expanded to more clients down the street. By the time he got his license at 16, Elliott says he had 10 customers. That license allowed his business to expand, and CE Property Services was born. He now proudly boasts a clientele of 25 residential customers and five to six commercial clients.

Clayton Elliott

A Growing Business:

The old push mower his dad helped him restore as a kid is old news. Today, Clayton has a fleet of equipment, including a zero-turn mower and trailer that he purchased on his own. He even has his parents working for him.

"I'm his mom-a-ger," laughs mother Jennifer Elliott.

Clayton Elliott

Jennifer handles the companies' scheduling while Clayton's dad taught him how to fix equipment along the way.

"I grew up in an age without YouTube. So you stole your dad's tools and figured it out. So I tried to pass that on to him. But he's more passing on YouTube," jokes his dad.

The company continues to grow despite a busy life as a teenager, juggling activities like baseball and, at times, other jobs.

Clayton Elliott

What's next:

His passion led him to build a successful company that is getting him high recognition that has earned him the chance at a $5,000 prize.

Clayton Elliott

Clayton has been named a Junior Achievement Young Entrepreneur Finalist for the statewide competition. After high school, Elliott plans to attend college to study business entrepreneurship and says he may even hire an employee this summer.