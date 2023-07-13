Bristol Arrow Trucking trailer thefts, Illinois men charged

article

Three men from Illinois are accused of breaking into trailers parked at Arrow Trucking on Wilmot Road in Bristol. The crimes happened in February, and one of the men was charged in May. The other two were charged in mid-July, and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Christain Garrett, 24, faces 26 counts.

Cornelius Garrett, 29, faces 45 counts.

Michael Bailey, 23, faces 45 counts.

Charges include burglary and criminal damage to property.

The crimes occurred on Feb. 6, Feb. 18 and Feb. 19.

According to a criminal complaint, on Feb. 6, the seals were cut on 13 trailers at Arrow Trucking. The complaint explains that the seals are placed on the trailers while they are overseas. The trailers are then parked in the lot until a driver delivers them to Arrow's clients.

On Feb. 18, prosecutors say nine trailers were entered after the seals were cut, and $64,170 worth of equipment belonging to Arrow client Wacker Neuson was taken. Surveillance showed a car and a U-Haul near the business after 3 a.m., and prosecutors say two people were seen in the video walking toward the trailer.

The complaint says it appears someone in the car was serving as a lookout for the people loading the U-Haul with items from the trailers.

After these crimes, the business hired "Kenosha Private Police" to monitor the property.

On Feb. 19, another vehicle was seen approaching the fence line near the Wacker Neuson trailer, and the security guard called police, who stopped the vehicle. Prosecutors say there were five people inside, including Christain and Cornelius Garrett. The complaint says Christain had been arrested earlier that night for possession of THC.

Prosecutors say phone records placed the three men at the scene on Feb. 6, and Cornelius Garrett and Michael Bailey at the scene on Feb. 18.

Police believe Michael Bailey rented the U-Haul.

Christain Garrett, Cornelius Garrett and Michael Bailey are charged for entering the 13 trailers on Feb. 6 and for damaging the seals.

Cornelius Garrett and Michael Bailey are charged for entering the nine trailers on Feb. 18 and for damaging the seals.

Christain Garrett was charged in May and pleaded not guilty.

Cornelius Garrett and Michael Bailey were charged July 12, and warrants were issued for their arrests.