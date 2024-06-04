Enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean at Brisa Do Mar in Milwaukee

Brisa Do Mar - Neapolitan pizza from the oven
Brisa Do Mar is a new restaurant along the Milwaukee River where tastes of the Mediterranean are featured in dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven. Brian Kramp is with the co-owner and chef of this new hot spot that can make you a Neapolitan or New York-style pizza.
Enjoy the food of Europe, including Mediterranean cuisine and Neapolitan pizza straight from a wood-fired oven, right in downtown Milwaukee!
Brian Kramp stopped at Brisa Do Mar to check out the menu and more.
Europe-inspired menu at Brisa Do Mar
It's not common to find pork belly and pizza on the same menu, but one local couple wanted to highlight food found on their travels at their new restaurant and guests are loving it!
Brisa Do Mar - Culminating a culinary career
Milwaukee's newest Mediterranean restaurant represents the culmination of a culinary career and a couple's travels through Europe.
Mediterranean drinks at Brisa Do Mar
Not many restaurants are known for their Mediterranean sour, Margarita, and Martini, but Brisa Do Mar isn’t an ordinary restaurant. Brian Kramp is behind the bar seeing how they mix up a few of their signature cocktails.
