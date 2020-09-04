'Brighten somebody's day:' Random act of kindness to remember Jack Kujawa

A Brookfield dad is one of many doing a random act of kindness today. He bought everyone's lunch at a food truck in Butler. He's raising awareness for a cause close to his heart.

"Thought it would be a great idea to come and buy lunch for anybody that shows up to the taco truck today."

Kevin Ellis, the father of Jack Kujawa's best friend.

As Kevin Ellis buys everyone's lunch at Taco Feliz — the reason is priceless.

He's doing it in memory of his son's best friend, Jack.

"Today would have been Jack Kujawa's birthday," Ellis said.

Jack died by suicide in 2018.

September is Suicide Awareness Month.

"The message is to raise awareness for suicide, but also in these crazy COVID times with all the conflict going on, just trying to do something nice for somebody and brighten somebody's day," he said.

Not only did it make people's day...

"I appreciate it, I appreciate him and it's unfortunate, you know, what they had lost," said Jimmy Brown of Wauwatosa.

But it put the conversation about mental health and depression on the table too.

"People are telling me really deep things about their personal lives which is pretty heartwarming and moving," Ellis said.

Ellis is just one of several family and friends also doing a random act of kindness Friday in memory of Jack.

Jack Kujawa

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with depression or suicide -- know you are not alone.

