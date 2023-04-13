Brickworld Milwaukee; 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations

This weekend, you can witness 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations
Amelia Jones is at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center where they’re setting up builds from local and national LEGO enthusiasts.
This weekend, you can witness 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks. Amelia Jones is at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center where they’re setting up builds from local and national LEGO enthusiasts.
Millions and millions of LEGO bricks will be part of different creations
Amelia Jones is getting a preview of the event where you to come for the fun and stay for the creations.
Brickworld is all about getting together with existing friends
Amelia Jones is at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center with a preview of the LEGO builds you can witness in person at Brickworld Milwaukee 2023.
LEGO is just about building something from a set of directions
Amelia Jones is with one of the exhibitors that’s all about building works of art.
This weekend, you can witness 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations
Amelia Jones is at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center where they’re setting up builds from local and national LEGO enthusiasts.
This weekend, you can witness 50,000 square feet of spectacular creations all built from LEGO bricks
Amelia Jones is at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center where they’re setting up builds from local and national LEGO enthusiasts.