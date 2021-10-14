Brian Laundrie's sister's family targeted with violent threats, records show

Brian Laundrie's brother-in-law asked Manatee County deputies for increased patrols in his neighborhood in mid-September after he said his family received alarming threats amid an ongoing manhunt for the Florida fugitive, according to sheriff's records.

Laundrie's whereabouts have been unknown for more than a month following the slaying of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, who was strangled in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest, according to authorities. Laundrie is a person of interest in her death and is the subject of a federal warrant for alleged debit card fraud.

James Luycx, the husband of Cassie Laundrie, told Manatee deputies on Sept. 19 that strangers were sending threats to his family. He asked the responding officer for information about patrols in the area and for security advice.

"The reporting party did not share the specifics on the telephone threats and did not wish to report them," according to the incident report.

But a supplemental note revealed that he had told dispatchers "that the threats were to kill his family and take his kids."

Deputies discussed installing spotlights and security cameras, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital. They also told him to contact 911 if he saw any suspicious activity and said they were keeping an eye on the neighborhood.

Two weeks after the incident report, Luycx and his wife emerged from their home to address a group of protesters in the street outside.

They said over the shouts of demonstrators outside the home that their children had been crying for days after learning that their "Aunt Gabby" had been killed.

Cassie Laundrie insisted she and her husband had told the FBI everything they could.

"The world does not need to know what the FBI knows, and that’s why we’re silent," she said. "We are just as upset, frustrated and heartbroken as everybody else. I am losing my parents and my brother and my children’s aunt and future sister-in-law on top of this."

During the Sept. 19 incident, Luycx asked the deputy to keep his wife's name out of the incident report multiple times.

Cassie Laundrie has publicly urged her brother to surrender to authorities and said she has not been able to speak with her parents about his whereabouts, based on the advice her their attorney, Steven Bertolino.

She said she last saw Brian Laundrie on Sept. 6 at a Fort De Soto Park campsite, where they ate s'mores with her children.

Brian Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home on Sept. 1 in Petito's van, according to authorities. He kept quiet about her disappearance – then vanished himself on the week of Sept. 13.

Petito's mother reported her missing on Sept. 11. An FBI-led search found her remains at a Wyoming campsite eight days later.

Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest in her death, which Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue ruled a homicide by manual strangulation. He is also the subject of a federal warrant for debit card fraud – after allegedly draining more than $1,000 from an account believed to have belonged to Petito after her death.

