Brewers, Aurora surprise kids with spring training trip

Three kids and their families are getting a trip of a lifetime thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care.

The two organizations partnered Saturday, Feb. 18 to surprise the families with an all-expenses paid, VIP trip to spring training in Arizona.

All three kids have struggled with health challenges over the past few years, and parents said the trip is a great opportunity for them to have some much-deserved fun.

"We're very blessed to have this opportunity," said Kayla Strege of Algoma. Her son, Owen, was one of three kids surprised Saturday. "Just for him to get this experience, especially at the start of his love for sports, it's going to make such a big impact."

As part of the trip, all three kids and their families will meet Brewers players, tour the clubhouse and throw out the first pitch at a spring training game next Saturday.