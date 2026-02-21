Brewers spring training: Aurora pediatric patients take trip to remember

article

The Milwaukee Brewers and Aurora Health Care partnered to give three kids, each of whom face different health challenges, a spring training trip to remember this week.

The backstory:

It has become an annual tradition for the team and the health care organization, and a surprise for the kids, to send three pediatric patients and their families to Arizona.

On Thursday, the group headed from a special celebration at American Family Field to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport for their flight to Phoenix.

Pediatric patients and their families headed to Brewers spring training (Courtesy: Aurora Health Care)

The kids and their families were welcomed for an all-access day at American Family Fields of Phoenix where they met players and staff, toured the clubhouse and practiced with the team on Friday.

The Brewers opened their spring training schedule against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday, and the kids were once again part of the experience. They were recognized on the field during pregame ceremonies, threw out the first pitch and headed to the broadcast booth as junior announcers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pediatric patients meet Christian Yelich (Courtesy: Aurora Health Care)

Aurora Health Care said each of this year's patients is a big baseball fan.

Lucas Connor, an 11-year-old from Luxembourg, was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma two years ago. Doctors found a softball-sized mass in his chest, and after undergoing treatment, he is now cancer free and receives oral and infusion chemotherapy.

Andersen Kerls, a 13-year-old from Ixonia, was diagnosed with Crohn's disease last year. The disease has damaged his colon and impaired his growth, but he receives injection and carefully manages his diet to try to prevent flareups.

Reece Walters, a 15-year-old Marinette, experienced an arteriovenous malformation that hemorrhaged in his brain last October. After emergency surgery and weeks in intensive care, he underwent a procedure earlier this month to treat the malformation's remaining impacts.