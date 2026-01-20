Brewers, Aurora Health Care surprise kids with trip to spring training

The Brief Three young Aurora Health Care patients got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday. Those kids are getting a trip to Brewers spring training with their families. Aurora Health Care is sponsoring the group’s all-expenses-paid trip.



Three young Aurora Health Care patients got the surprise of a lifetime on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

During a visit to American Family Field, the patients and their families were surprised with a VIP trip to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix.

All three patients have experienced significant health challenges.

A Brewers surprise

What we know:

Pediatric patients Lucas Connor, Andersen Kerls and Reece Walters were surprised with a trip of a lifetime, traveling as VIPs to Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix from Feb. 19-22.

As part of the trip, the patients and their families will meet Brewers players, participate in warm-ups, tour the clubhouse and throw out the first pitch when they’re honored during a Brewers Spring Training game on Feb. 21.

Aurora Health Care, the official health care partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team, are sponsoring the group’s all-expenses-paid trip.

Who are the kids

The backstory:

All three kids have gone through a lot of health challenges.

Lucas Connor, 11, lost the ability to walk. Doctors discovered a softball-sized mass in Lucas’s chest caused by lymphoblastic lymphoma.



Andersen Kerls, 13, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at age 12 after experiencing stomach pain, weight loss and hardly being able to eat.

Reece Walters, 15, experienced an Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) that hemorrhaged in his brain in October 2025.