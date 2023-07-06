Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages celebrate 30 years

The Milwaukee Brewers will toast the Famous Racing Sausages for 30 iconic years Friday, July 7. Tom Hecht, VIP of guest experience for the Brewers, joined FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

The first live-action mascot race in Major League Baseball debuted on June 27, 1993. What started with a dot-matrix digital display on the Milwaukee County Stadium scoreboard, a news release said, grew into an iconic mascot race – now integrated into pop culture and Brewers lore.

A pregame ceremony Friday will honor the Famous Racing Sausages with Michael Dillon throwing a ceremonial first pitch. The Brewers said Dillion is credited with presenting the idea of transforming the race from the scoreboard to live-action. The race itself will feature the "Original Three Sausages" – The Bratwurst, The Italian and The Polish – with The Hot Dog and The Chorizo holding the finish line.

The Famous Racing Sausages run their race on June 22, 2022. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Brewers said fans can celebrate during festivities on the plaza near the Home Plate Gate, where photo opportunities with all the sausages will be available, as well as games, giveaways and coloring sheets for kids. The winning Sausage from Friday's race will also e available during the 7th inning for photos.

Read more about the Famous Racing Sausages' 30-year run on the Brewers' website.