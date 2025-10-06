Brewers playoff run fuels fan frenzy, merch rush across Wisconsin

The Brief Brewers fans are buying up shirts, hoodies and memorabilia as the team continues its playoff run. Store owners compare the merchandise rush to the Bucks’ 2021 NBA title run. Collectors are betting big, saying signed gear could skyrocket in value if the Brewers win the World Series.



With the Milwaukee Brewers chasing postseason glory, fans and businesses alike are riding the wave of excitement – and betting big on a deep playoff run.

Local perspective:

Some stores are planning beyond this series.

Tim Gjenvick, who flew in from Connecticut on Saturday to watch Game 2 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field, made his first stop at the Green & Gold Zone for Brewers gear.

Owner Amy Hundt said the rush for merchandise is reminiscent of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA Championship run.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"We are restocking daily – as much as we can get in, we’re bringing more in," Hundt said.

She added that the store has already ordered hundreds of shirts, banking on Brewers victories to keep fans coming back.

What they're saying:

"We have items coming in, shirts, hoodies, banners, decals – things like that for every step of the playoffs up to the World Series," Hundt said.

At WSC Sports in Waukesha, fans are turning their faith in the team into collectibles – and investments.

"These are all signed baseballs from current and former Brewers," said John Stanke, director of operations.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stanke said autograph sessions with Brewers players like Durbin, Collins and Vaughn drew huge crowds this season.

"We had Jacob Misiorowski in August – it was almost a record-breaking signing. The buzz is real," he said.

Big picture view:

With World Series hopes alive, WSC has already lined up current players for autograph signings after the postseason. Stanke said items that sell for hundreds now could look like a bargain if the Brewers go all the way.

"People are excited," Stanke said. "This is a team that can win the World Series and people are buying this stuff right now hoping that it will go up in value because they will win the World Series."

Placeholder orders at the Green & Gold Zone mean they can get shirts right away, and they can be canceled if the hot streak fizzles out.

Related article