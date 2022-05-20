Expand / Collapse search

Brewers, Habitat partnership; Brandon Woodruff shares his skills, time

By Justin DuBois
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Brewers, Habitat partnership: Brandon Woodruff shares his skills, time

Brandon Woodruff, along with the Famous Racing Sausages, helped out with the building of a home in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood. It was part of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Brewers pitcher showed off some skills away from the mound on Friday, May 20. 

Brandon Woodruff, along with the Famous Racing Sausages, helped out with the building of a home in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood. It was part of a partnership with Habitat for Humanity.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 Photojournalist Justin DuBois takes you to the construction site. 