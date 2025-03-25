Brewers Go-Head Entry: Facial recognition available for home opener

The Brief The Brewers will have "Go-Ahead Entry" in place for next week's home opener. Go-Ahead Entry uses "facial authentication" to save fans time, the team said.



The Milwaukee Brewers will have "Go-Ahead Entry" in place for next week's home opener against the Kansas City Royals. Here's what to know about the feature, which the team says will save fans time getting into the ballpark.

What they're saying:

Beginning on Monday, March 31, fans will be able to utilize MLB Go-Ahead Entry at American Family Field.

"MLB Go-Ahead Entry combines free-flow security screening with facial authentication and access control, so it already has screened you from a safety standpoint and this is just expediting the ticket validation step," said Karri Zarembo, MLB senior vice president of ballpark experience.

"The way they enroll is it takes a selfie of themselves in the phone, the MLB Ballpark app, and then it converts that image into a unique numerical token, and it discards the image, so we don't store any images of fans in our system."

What you can do:

Fans can register for Go-Ahead Entry through the MLB Ballpark app. Go-Ahead Entry will be offered at Home Plate West and Third Base gates to begin the season.

Fans will still go through security. If you're with a group of people, only one person needs to be enrolled in Go-Ahead Entry: The person with the tickets on their accounts. Fans can enroll at the gate.

Further, the team said "Express Lanes" will be offered at all gates to allow guests who do not have a bag – or whose bag is 9" x 5" x 2" or smaller – to enter more quickly.

For more information on MLB Go-Ahead Entry, visit the Brewers' website.