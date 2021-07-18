Expand / Collapse search

Brewers game change: 'We want to watch the Bucks game, too'

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 20 has been changed from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to not conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals. 

Game 6 is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.


 
Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game who are not able to attend the earlier start time will be offered the option of a comparable ticket to another game or a refund.
 
For more information, fans may contact the Brewers ticket office at 414-902-4000.

Yelich hits RBI double in 11th, Brewers top Reds, widen lead
slideshow

Yelich hits RBI double in 11th, Brewers top Reds, widen lead

Christian Yelich doubled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Brewers beat the Reds 7-4 to widen their lead in the NL Central.

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals
slideshow

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals.