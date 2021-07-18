Brewers game change: 'We want to watch the Bucks game, too'

The first pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 20 has been changed from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to not conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Game 6 is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.





Fans with tickets to Tuesday’s game who are not able to attend the earlier start time will be offered the option of a comparable ticket to another game or a refund.



For more information, fans may contact the Brewers ticket office at 414-902-4000.