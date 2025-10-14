Expand / Collapse search

Brewers play Dodgers in NLCS Game 2, looking for a win

By
Published  October 14, 2025 6:45pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 14: Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game Two of the National League Championship Series presented by loanDepot between the Los Angeles Dodg

Expand

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Brewers play the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night.
    • The Dodgers beat Milwaukee 2-1 on Monday.
    • Game 2 in the best-of-seven series will feature Freddy Peralta starting for Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a win in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, Oct. 14.

Turning things around

What we know:

This comes after the Dodgers beat Milwaukee 2-1 on Monday.

Game 2 will be played at American Family Field, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series will feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching for Los Angeles and Freddy Peralta starting for Milwaukee in a matchup of All-Stars.

Scoring summary

By the numbers:

1st inning:

  • Jackson Chourio homers to right field. Brewers 1, Dodgers 0

2nd inning:

  • Teoscar Hernández homers to left field. Brewers 1, Dodgers 1
  • Andy Pages doubles. Enrique Hernández scores. Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

3rd inning: No scoring updates

4th inning: No scoring updates

5th inning: No scoring updates

6th inning:

  • Max Muncy homers to center field. Dodgers 3, Brewers 1

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Related

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit
article

Milwaukee Brewers fan snapshots; show us your Brew Crew spirit

FOX6 wants you to show your Brew Crew spirit as the Milwaukee Brewers power their way through the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason in 2025.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Brewers, MLB and FOX Sports. The Associated Press contributed.

Milwaukee BrewersSports