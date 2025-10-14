Brewers play Dodgers in NLCS Game 2, looking for a win
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a win in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night, Oct. 14.
Turning things around
What we know:
This comes after the Dodgers beat Milwaukee 2-1 on Monday.
Game 2 will be played at American Family Field, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series will feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching for Los Angeles and Freddy Peralta starting for Milwaukee in a matchup of All-Stars.
Scoring summary
By the numbers:
1st inning:
- Jackson Chourio homers to right field. Brewers 1, Dodgers 0
2nd inning:
- Teoscar Hernández homers to left field. Brewers 1, Dodgers 1
- Andy Pages doubles. Enrique Hernández scores. Dodgers 2, Brewers 1
3rd inning: No scoring updates
4th inning: No scoring updates
5th inning: No scoring updates
6th inning:
- Max Muncy homers to center field. Dodgers 3, Brewers 1
The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Brewers, MLB and FOX Sports. The Associated Press contributed.