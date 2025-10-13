Brewers play Dodgers in NLCS Game 1 at American Family Field
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are playing Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Oct. 13.
Underdog team
What we know:
The series started with Game 1 at American Family Field. The Brewers are entering the NCLS as the clear underdogs, but the Crew is embracing that mentality.
Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers plan to start Blake Snell in the opener. Murphy didn't announce a Game 1 starter Sunday but mentioned the possibility of using an opener.
Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta and Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2 on Tuesday.
Game 2 will be played Tuesday, Oct. 14 with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m.
Scoring updates
By the numbers:
1st inning:
- No scoring updates
2nd inning:
- No scoring updates
3rd inning:
- No scoring updates
4th inning:
- No scoring updates
5th inning:
- No scoring updates
6th inning:
- Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Dodgers 1, Brewers 0
