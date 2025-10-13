Brewers play Dodgers in NLCS Game 1 at American Family Field

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the NLCS against the L.A. Dodgers as the clear underdogs, but the Crew is embracing that mentality. The Dodgers are a financial powerhouse with an all-time record payroll. Game 2 will be played Tuesday, Oct. 14 with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m.



The Milwaukee Brewers are playing Game 1 of the National League Championship Series (NLCS) against the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, Oct. 13.

Underdog team

What we know:

The series started with Game 1 at American Family Field. The Brewers are entering the NCLS as the clear underdogs, but the Crew is embracing that mentality.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers plan to start Blake Snell in the opener. Murphy didn't announce a Game 1 starter Sunday but mentioned the possibility of using an opener.

Milwaukee's Freddy Peralta and Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2 on Tuesday.

Game 2 will be played Tuesday, Oct. 14 with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m.

Scoring updates

By the numbers:

1st inning:

No scoring updates

2nd inning:

No scoring updates

3rd inning:

No scoring updates

4th inning:

No scoring updates

5th inning:

No scoring updates

6th inning:

Freddie Freeman homers to right field. Dodgers 1, Brewers 0

