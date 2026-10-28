The Brief The Brewers play the Rays in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday. A Deer District watch party is scaled back due to "operation demands." The Bucks host the Rockets at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday.



As the Brewers look to win their first World Series on Wednesday night, Milwaukee's Deer District will have a scaled-back watch party as the Bucks host the Houston Rockets at Fiserv Forum.

Deer District watch party

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee Bucks said World Series Game 5 will only be shown on The Deer Garden big screen – not the Deer District plaza screen – Wednesday. The team cited "operation demands on our public safety partners" as the reason behind the scaled-back event.

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"The turnout on the plaza for Game 4 last night was tremendous, and we were thrilled to see so many fans supporting the Brewers," the team said in a statement. "Given the significant turnout on the plaza and the operational demands on our public safety partners, we have decided out of an abundance of caution to offer viewing exclusively to The Deer Garden and Deer District businesses."

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Sold out:

American Family Field Game 5 Watch Party tickets went on sale for Season Seat Members at 10 a.m. and the public at noon. Tickets quickly sold out, as they did for the team's official watch parties for the first two road games.

Watch World Series Game 5

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. It will be the third and final road game of the World Series for the Brewers.

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FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Tuesday. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers.

Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. The party starts at 4:30 a.m. and continues through the game, ending with two hours of post-game reaction from the team and fans.

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.