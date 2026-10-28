World Series: Brewers watch party at American Family Field sold out

The Brief Tickets to the Brewers' American Family Field watch party for Game 5 of the World Series are sold out. The Brewers lost Game 4 in extra innings on Tuesday but lead the series 3-1. Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL.



The Milwaukee Brewers American Family Field watch party for Game 5 of the World Series sold out after tickets went on sale Wednesday.

Game 5 Watch Party

What you can do:

Game 5 Watch Party tickets went on sale for Season Seat Members at 10 a.m. and the public at noon. Tickets quickly sold out, as they did for the team's official watch parties for the first two road games.

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Tickets were sold for $15, with a limit of six per person. Net proceeds benefit the Brewers Community Foundation. Parking was sold for $15 per vehicle in preferred lots and $10 in general parking areas.

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., ballpark gates open at 5 p.m. and the game is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

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Watch World Series Game 5

Timeline:

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. It will be the third and final road game of the World Series for the Brewers.

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Tuesday. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers.

Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. The party starts at 4:30 a.m. and continues through the game, ending with two hours of post-game reaction from the team and fans.

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the Game 5 Watch Party was sold out.