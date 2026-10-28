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World Series: Brewers watch party at American Family Field sold out

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
World Series
Published October 28, 2026 8:10 AM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 8:10 AM CDT
World Series: Brewers Game 5 watch party at American Family Field
World Series: Brewers Game 5 watch party at American Family Field

World Series: Brewers Game 5 watch party at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays are headed to Game 5 of the World Series in St. Petersburg, Florida. Brewers fans will have the opportunity to watch the game inside American Family Field.

The Brief

    • Tickets to the Brewers' American Family Field watch party for Game 5 of the World Series are sold out.
    • The Brewers lost Game 4 in extra innings on Tuesday but lead the series 3-1.
    • Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers American Family Field watch party for Game 5 of the World Series sold out after tickets went on sale Wednesday.

Game 5 Watch Party

What you can do:

Game 5 Watch Party tickets went on sale for Season Seat Members at 10 a.m. and the public at noon. Tickets quickly sold out, as they did for the team's official watch parties for the first two road games.

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Tickets were sold for $15, with a limit of six per person. Net proceeds benefit the Brewers Community Foundation. Parking was sold for $15 per vehicle in preferred lots and $10 in general parking areas.

Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m., ballpark gates open at 5 p.m. and the game is slated to start at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Related

World Series: Brewers watch parties in Milwaukee area
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World Series: Brewers watch parties in Milwaukee area

The Brewers are headed to the World Series starting Friday! Here are some places in the Milwaukee area you can gather to watch the upcoming big games.

Watch World Series Game 5

Timeline:

The Milwaukee Brewers face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series at Tropicana Field. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. It will be the third and final road game of the World Series for the Brewers.

FOX6 will carry the game in the Milwaukee market on Tuesday. That means if you get FOX6 over the air or through a cable or satellite provider, you'll get the game. It's also available for FOX ONE subscribers.

Join us for live, local World Series coverage all day on FOX LOCAL. The party starts at 4:30 a.m. and continues through the game, ending with two hours of post-game reaction from the team and fans.

Brewers World Series Coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew, and find complete coverage of the team here or on our YouTube channel.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the Game 5 Watch Party was sold out.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers. 

World SeriesSportsMilwaukee Brewers