Brewers' Andruw Monasterio surprises patients at Milwaukee clinic

The Milwaukee Brewers are making a difference in the community as they chase a division title on the diamond.

Infielder Andruw Monasterio surprised patients and staff at Aurora Walker's Point Community Clinic before Wednesday night's game against the San Francisco Giants. It was part of a Hispanic Heritage Day preview celebration.

Monasterio, a native of Venezuela, signed merchandise and spoke about the importance of serving the Hispanic community. More than 80% of the clinic's patients are of Hispanic/Latinx heritage, according to Aurora Health Care.

"We're all so excited that they took the time to come and honor us with his presence, because as you know, representation is so important for our communities," said Chris Castleman, clinic operations manager. "We're proud of Andruw. He's part of us, part of our community."

Brewers mural

On Tuesday, the Brewers and Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride unveiled a "Field of Play" community mural. It promotes teamwork, togetherness and community belonging.

Milwaukee native Whitney Nettles painted the mural on the side of Little Village Play Cafe, a coffee shop and indoor play area near 65th and North.

The mural is the second installation of the Brewers' "Beyond the Diamond" community engagement effort.

