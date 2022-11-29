Brewers 2023 giveaway schedule announced

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Tuesday, Nov. 29 a dozen promotional giveaways for the 2023 season. Always a highly-anticipated announcement, fans will see a variety of new items and wearable pieces.

The schedule is highlighted by three Bobbleheads, a Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler, City Connect merchandise and a Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Crossover Basketball Jersey.



The Crew will roll out additional announcements of the full promotional schedule, including the ever-popular Community and Theme Night packages, later this winter.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app The below giveaways will be provided to the first 30,000 fans in attendance, with the two dates noted (*) offered to the first 10,000 fans in attendance.

Saturday, April 8 – Giannis Antetokounmpo Brewers City Connect Basketball Jersey

Saturday, April 22 – Yelich "Yeli" Tumbler

Saturday, April 29 – Brewer Long-sleeve Hooded Shirt

Sunday, May 14 – Brewers Wristlet*

Saturday, May 27 – Brewers Patriotic Jersey

Saturday, June 10 – City Connect Flag

Sunday, June 18 – Brewers Bucket Hat*

Saturday, July 22 – City Connect Beach towel

Saturday, Aug. 5 – Bobblehead To Be Announced

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Bobblehead To Be Announced

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Brewers Branded Fleece Vest

Saturday, Sept. 16 – Bobblehead To Be Announced

More information can be found at brewers.com/Promotions. Fans can guarantee their tickets now to receive this season’s top promotional items with the purchase of a 10-Pack-or-greater commitment rather than waiting until single-game tickets go on sale.