Milwaukee event celebrates Breonna Taylor 1 year after her death

An event in Milwaukee celebrated the life of Breonna Taylor on Saturday, March 13.

Activists came together near Locust and Holton, where a mural of Taylor has been since summer 2020, to continue to push for change in Milwaukee.

Saturday marked one year since Taylor, 26, was shot to death inside her Louisville, Kentucky apartment as police executed a no-knock search warrant.

"(Taylor's) a Black woman just like me. It could happen to me. It could happen to my daughter," said Chloe Longmire, artist and owner of Chase my Creations.

Chloe Longmire

Longmire started creating pieces for herself and her daughter. As people took notice, Longmire said, it blossomed into a business. She was one of the artists displaying their work at the Breonna Taylor Day event.

"We all came together to make sure Milwaukee remembers Breonna Taylor one year after police raided her house," said event organizer Brandon Wilburn. "We still need justice. We still need things to change, and we’re still pushing for change."

Brandon Wilburn

A portion of the money raised Saturday is going toward the Breonna Taylor Foundation. Longmire said it's about creating a different future for her daughter.

"I think my daughter is really where it hits home," Longmire said. "I can take care of myself, but I would never want something like that to happen to my daughter, so I really feel for her mom. My world would be shattered if something like that happened to my daughter."

Organizers also passed out information supporting Breonna's law, which would ban no-knock warrants.

