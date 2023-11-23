Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast 2023
Brian Kramp is at Upstart Kitchen prepping for the Dream Team United WI Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast 2023 that will be held later today at Noon at 35th & Center.
At Taste Of Love Catering Company their dream is to educate, motivate and inspire others - And on Thanksgiving it’s also to give back. Brian Kramp is at Upstart Kitchen prepping for the Dream Team United WI Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast 2023 that will be held later today at Noon at 35th & Center.
Helping bring the community together
Brian Kramp is with one of the many local family’s helping bring the community together this Thanksgiving.
Cooking a spread for a community
Brian Kramp is at Upstart Kitchen where they’re preparing for today’s Dream Team United WI Breaking Bread Community Fest 2023.
Bringing love, warmth and a tasty meal
Brian Kramp is at Upstart Kitchen where they’re preparing a feast for hundreds of people this Thanksgiving.
Upstart Kitchen
Brian Kramp is at Upstart Kitchen prepping for the Dream Team United WI Breaking Bread Community Thanksgiving Feast 2023 that will be held later today at Noon at 35th & Center.