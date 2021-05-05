Breaking barriers: Meet the world’s first LGBTQ+ mariachi band from Los Angeles

Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles celebrates the traditions of Mexico while also creating a safe space for professional LGBTQ+ musicians.

"As it turns out, we happen to be the very first mariachi to represent the LGBTQ+ community in the world," said Carlos Samaniego, the Director of Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles.

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo in 2021 was a special occasion for the talented group. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the group hadn’t been able to perform in-person for over a year.

"The pandemic has been extremely difficult for us as performers not only because we make a living as mariachi performers but also just because music feeds our soul. Not being able to be together and performing was a huge ordeal. Thank goodness things are getting better," Samaniego said.

RELATED:

Now, the group can perform together again without masks since every single member of the group has received their COVID-19 vaccine.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Fusing tradition is important to the group as they continue to break barriers and their mission is to bring the message of inclusivity to all.

"We want everyone to be included everywhere and this sense of togetherness that the tradition like mariachi comes together with this modern-day of what’s happening," he said.

Advertisement

Click here for more information on Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles.