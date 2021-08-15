Expand / Collapse search

'Bratsgiving Day:' Johnsonville celebrates everything bratwurst

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Celebrating National Brat Day

Monday, Aug. 16 is National Brat Day and Johnsonville is celebrating in a big way.

MILWAUKEE - It is the perfect weather for grilling up some brats. And on Monday, Aug. 16, Johnsonville is gearing up for Bratsgiving Day – National Brat Day. Ralph Stayer joined the WakeUp News team from the Johnsonville Marketplace to explain.

Monday, Aug. 16: Johnsonville is working with the Brewers to host a free brat fry from the park (at Halfaer Field). The Big Taste Grill will be there – and taking donations for a charitable cause. 