'Bratsgiving Day:' Johnsonville celebrates everything bratwurst

It is the perfect weather for grilling up some brats. And on Monday, Aug. 16, Johnsonville is gearing up for Bratsgiving Day – National Brat Day. Ralph Stayer joined the WakeUp News team from the Johnsonville Marketplace to explain.

More Bratsgiving Day information

Monday, Aug. 16: Johnsonville is working with the Brewers to host a free brat fry from the park (at Halfaer Field). The Big Taste Grill will be there – and taking donations for a charitable cause.