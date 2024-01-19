Expand / Collapse search

Brat Grinders: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the ultimate gameday sandwich.

The Packers play the 49ers this weekend, and if you're holding a watching party, you're going to want to go big. 

Brat Grinders

Ingredients 

  • 4 to 5 grilled brats - sliced into 1/4-inch slices
  • 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
  • 1/2 a green pepper - sliced into thin strips
  • 1/2 a yellow or red pepper - sliced into thin strips
  • 1 small onion - sliced
  • Salt and pepper
  • 4 to 8 slices provolone cheese
  • 4 sub rolls - split
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons German or Dijon Mustard

Instructions 

  • Heat butter or oil in a skillet.
  • Cook onions for a few minutes over medium-low heat.
  • Add peppers and cook until they start to get a little soft.
  • Season with a little salt and pepper.
  • Mix together mayo and mustard.
  • Spread mayo mixture on sub rolls.
  • Fill rolls with sliced brats, peppers, and onions.
  • Top with a slice or two of cheese.
  • Place subs on a foiled lined baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 5 minutes or until cheese melts and rolls get toasted.
  • You can also wrap subs in foil and toast them on the grill for a few minutes.