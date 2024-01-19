Brat Grinders: recipe
The Packers play the 49ers this weekend, and if you're holding a watching party, you're going to want to go big.
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the ultimate gameday sandwich.
Brat Grinders
Ingredients
- 4 to 5 grilled brats - sliced into 1/4-inch slices
- 2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
- 1/2 a green pepper - sliced into thin strips
- 1/2 a yellow or red pepper - sliced into thin strips
- 1 small onion - sliced
- Salt and pepper
- 4 to 8 slices provolone cheese
- 4 sub rolls - split
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons German or Dijon Mustard
Instructions
- Heat butter or oil in a skillet.
- Cook onions for a few minutes over medium-low heat.
- Add peppers and cook until they start to get a little soft.
- Season with a little salt and pepper.
- Mix together mayo and mustard.
- Spread mayo mixture on sub rolls.
- Fill rolls with sliced brats, peppers, and onions.
- Top with a slice or two of cheese.
- Place subs on a foiled lined baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 5 minutes or until cheese melts and rolls get toasted.
- You can also wrap subs in foil and toast them on the grill for a few minutes.