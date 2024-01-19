Brat Grinders: recipe

The Packers play the 49ers this weekend, and if you're holding a watching party, you're going to want to go big.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with the ultimate gameday sandwich.

Brat Grinders

Ingredients

4 to 5 grilled brats - sliced into 1/4-inch slices

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

1/2 a green pepper - sliced into thin strips

1/2 a yellow or red pepper - sliced into thin strips

1 small onion - sliced

Salt and pepper

4 to 8 slices provolone cheese

4 sub rolls - split

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons German or Dijon Mustard

Instructions