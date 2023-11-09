Wisconsin state cocktail? Brandy old fashioned push has support

Even if you prefer it sour, there's no denying Wisconsin is sweet on brandy old fashioned cocktails. So much so, lawmakers want to make it somewhat official.

Thursday, a bipartisan resolution to declare the brandy old fashioned as Wisconsin's official cocktail was up for approval in the state Assembly. State Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) initially pitched the idea last month.

"We do get some travelers from out of town," said Chris Wiken, Packing House manager. "They hear that Wisconsin has these old fashioneds – they have no idea what they’re getting into."

While Wisconsin is most known for its beer and cheese, a classic old fashioned sets the state apart from the other 49.

"You can’t go into any supper club in Wisconsin and not see a bunch of those brandy old fashioneds lined up on the bar," Wiken said. "When I first heard of it I thought that’s really appropriate.

"We’ve seen a lot of changes in the industry, but one thing that has certainly remained constant – Wisconsinites love for their brandy old fashioned cocktail."

Chris Wiken prepares a brandy old fashioned

Just because it's named "old fashioned" doesn't mean it goes out of fashion.

"This was the first drink I learned how to make," said Daniela Valerino, bar manager at The Pharmacy on Milwaukee's east side. "It’s a classic. You can’t go wrong with a classic, I guess."

Because Thursday's action was a resolution – not a bill – if it is passed, the brandy old fashioned won't be officially included on the list of other state symbols, such as milk.

Old fashioned cocktail

For the unfamiliar, the old fashioned cocktail in just about every place other than Wisconsin is traditionally made with a whiskey, like bourbon, sugar and bitters.

But in Wisconsin, brandy traditionally replaces whiskey – and it's most often poured over a mixture of muddled cherries, orange slices, sugar and bitters. Depending on how sweet or sour the imbiber likes it, the concoction is then topped with a lemon-lime soft drink, sour mix, club soda, or some combination.

It is typically garnished with a cocktail cherry and orange slice, but is also sometimes served with olives, pickled mushrooms and even pickled brussels sprouts.

The Wisconsin variation came about post-World War II when liquor distributors in Wisconsin found a cache of around 30,000 cases of quality brandy that they sold, which became more popular than the bad whiskey that was sold during the war, according to the book "Wisconsin Cocktails."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.