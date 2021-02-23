Brandy Land the Old Fashioned Game now available for pre-order

article

Does it get any more Wisconsin than this? Brandy Land the Old Fashioned Game is now available for pre-order until Easter.

A news release says you will "Muddle your way through Miltown and cool off in Ice Cube Tundra. Beware of Hodags in Swizzle Stick Forest, and try to avoid a Wisconsin Goodbye" as you end your expedition.

You can order a game for $50. Shipping is included. Games can be preordered until April 4. All games will be delivered by mid-June.

Order your game at DrinkWi.co/brandyland.