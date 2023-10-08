Brady Street Pet Parade, costumed critters strut their stuff

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 2023 Brady Street Pet Parade

The Brady Street Pet Parade put paws to pavement on Milwaukee's east side Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event encouraged pet owners to get creative and dress-up their critters for a chance to win prizes. Those prizes included: Best Costume, Best Tail Wagging, Best Pet/Owner Look-Alike and Weirdest Pet contests.

"The Pet Parade is one of our most popular and beloved events on Brady Street," said Rachel Taylor, the Brady Street Business Improvement District's executive director.

The event featured local vendors up and down Brady Street. It was free to attend, but tickets were sold to participate in the pet contests. Fees were donated to Urban Cat Coalition.