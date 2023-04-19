Brady Street Festival returns July 29

article

Brady Street Festival will return to Milwaukee's east side on July 29, the area's business improvement district announced Wednesday.

New this year, along with the three outdoor stages, will be an indoor stage, "The Lilipad" at Lilliput Records. Adventure Rock will return with the rock-climbing wall, and Casablanca Pro-Wrestling will return. The music lineup and more event details will be released in early summer.

In addition to Brady Street Festival, the Brady Street BID will hold the following events this spring and summer:

‘Merica on Brady Street: May 28

The BID is holding a bar crawl fundraiser from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 29. The proceeds of this event will go to fund the Brady St historical documentary, Dry Hootch, and Cass St. School. Tickets are $25 each and include a t-shirt, free use of the shuttle bus that will travel up and down Brady during the event, as well as drink specials from our sponsors at all 16 participating bars. Tickets are still available!

Art Walk: June 17

The Art Walk is back, and the BID is working with Brett Waterhouse, owner of Grove Gallery, to hold a family-friendly and engaging event. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Brady Street will host over 30 artists who will create live art in front of businesses on Brady Street from Farwell Ave to Astor St.

Brady Street Welcomes Harley 120th: July 14 and July 15

Brady Street welcomes Harley riders from the 120th anniversary. Brady Street will be closed to automobile traffic from Farwell to Humboldt on Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 from 4pm to 2:30am. Motorcycles are welcome to access the street during this time. Check with your favorite Brady Street business to find out how they’re celebrating this landmark anniversary!

"It’s going to be an exciting and fun summer on Brady Street this year," said BID executive director, Rachel Taylor. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to our events and neighborhood this summer. Except for the Harley 120th event, we strongly encourage people to use Milwaukee County Transit buses, Bublr bicycles, or rideshare services to attend our events."

Visit www.bradystreet.org for more information on events and everything Brady Street.