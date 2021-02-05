Boys & Girls Clubs partner with US Cellular for Black History Month art contest

Celebrating Black History Month through art. The Boys & Girls Clubs is partnering with US Cellular for their 5th annual Black History Month Art Contest.

Black History Month through the eyes of the members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

"It could be both current or past, it could be world leaders, athletes, celebrities, so they really let the members select who they want to represent in their artwork," said Marlon Bailey, US Cellular representative with Boys & Girls Clubs art contest.

For member Shaundrell Smith, that person was Martin Luther King, Jr.

"Well, I drew Martin Luther King because he had a touching speech," said 12-year-old Shaundrell Smith, Boys & Girls Clubs member.

To Shaundrell, Black History Month is a time to recognize black leaders who made change.

"He wanted to have everyone treated equally, no matter what color they are," said Smith.

Ideas that gave Shaundrell confidence.

"Because people look like me. And just, that’s great," said Smith.

The artwork will be on display online for people to vote for their favorites.

"For my artwork, I chose to do both Malcom X and Martin Luther King," said 14-year-old Kyrie Moss, Boys & Girls Clubs member.

Kyrie Moss felt it was important to highlight both figures.

"They had a lot of fight, even after facing many challenges like going to jail. They still got back out and continued to fight for the same thing," said Moss.

Fighting for change, something that Kyrie says should be celebrated during Black History Month.

"Once you realize how far we’ve come it gives you confidence that you can do whatever you want to do," said Moss.

Even if it's small...

"This contest just made me feel like small things matter. Small things lead up to big changes," said Moss.

The contest goes until Feb. 28. US Cellular sponsoring the contest and providing three prizes for the top three winners.

"That’ll include $250 for first place, $150 for second and $100 for third. There’s always a lot of excitement when it comes to nominating and awarding those prizes," said Bailey.

