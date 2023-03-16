Boy missing since May 2022 found safe; mother in custody

article

The Brown Deer Police Department says they have safely located missing 9-year-old Isaiah Kemp – who was last seen May 8, 2022.

The Brown Deer Police Department, with the assistance of the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, located Isaiah Kemp.

Isaiah's biological mother, Ebony Harris, was taken into custody. She did not have legal custody/guardianship of Isaiah and was in violation of a family court order to return Isaiah to his father, who is Isaiah’s legal guardian.

Ebony Harris was taken into custody on charges of fugitive from justice, pending her extradition to Wisconsin, where she is facing criminal charges related to this incident.

Arrangements were made to reunite Isaiah Kemp with his biological father.