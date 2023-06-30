Boy finds live pipe bomb in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin

A child found a live pipe bomb while playing in a wooded area of Chippewa Falls on Thursday evening, according to police.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said the child found the suspicious device near Grant Court and East Wisconsin Street on the south side of the city. The boy told his father about the device, who tried to bring it to the police department.

Authorities told the father to put the device down and law enforcement set up a perimeter. The Marathon County Bomb Squad was called and transported the live device to the police department, where it was destroyed.

The police department said they don’t know how long the pipe bomb had been in the woods. There’s no evidence suggesting there are more devices at this time, but police are checking the area and notifying residents.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department said anyone who finds explosive devices should not attempt to move them and instead contact law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation as authorities try to determine who created the pipe bomb. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Lt. Ryan Douglas at 715-720-4189.